Northamptonshire Industrial Estate finalist in top logistics awards
Finalists in the Health, Safety & Wellbeing category, Brackmills Industrial Estate - which has Business Improvement District (BID) status - has been recognised for its ongoing work to improve personal safety and wellbeing on the estate, including a series of high-profile campaigns run in partnership with Northamptonshire Police.
Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, said: " We are absolutely thrilled to be announced as NLA finalists — especially in the Health, Safety & Wellbeing category. The initiatives we’ve delivered this year reflect our continued commitment to making Brackmills a safe, supportive and welcoming place to work. To have this recognised is a real honour”.
Earlier this year, the Brackmills BID team launched a campaign to help women and girls feel safer on their daily commute, funding targeted police patrols, distributing free bike lights and personal security alarms - all designed to protect and reassure those walking or cycling to work.
In May, they expanded this initiative reaching hundreds of people at a wellbeing day and distributing free anti-spiking tools alongside expert advice from Northamptonshire Police. They also fund a long-standing partnership with Aquarius Life who provide professional support to manage workplace risks linked to alcohol, drugs, and gambling.
Alongside the Brackmills team, a record number of estate-based businesses will be out in force on awards night, with finalists also announced in categories including but not limited to; Environment (DSV, Carbon Neutral Vending), Community (Decathlon), Rising Star of the Year (Global Road Runners) and Apprentice of the Year (Festo & DACHSER).
Sara adds: "To see so many Brackmills businesses recognised this year is a real joy - I can’t wait to share in their successes on the night."
The winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Friday 26th September at the Mercure Hotel, Northampton.