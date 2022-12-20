Northamptonshire housebuilders call up Santa to ensure local children are on his list

The housebuilders behind brand new communities in Northamptonshire are taking action to ensure their homes are on Santa’s radar this Christmas.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which are building new developments in the county, have written to Mr Claus to make sure he stops by at the new homes this festive season.

The five-star housebuilder is keen to make sure that Santa is fully aware of the developments and that the new communities get a visit.

A Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sales Adviser with a Santa Stop Here sign

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Having met many of the children who have moved to our new developments, we know for a fact they will be on Santa’s ‘nice’ list.

“We would like to reassure them and their parents that rigorous steps have been taken to notify Father Christmas about their new address.”

NORAD, which tracks Santa on Christmas Eve, say his route varies year-to-year, however, the three systems that NORAD uses to track Santa suggest that he usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Santa has a packed schedule on Christmas Eve and we’re pulling out all the stops to make sure our brand new homes are on his map. The developments have taken shape since he last flew over, with lots of new families living there, so Santa and his reindeer will have lots to see.”

