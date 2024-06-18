Northamptonshire housebuilder sponsors local football club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Mulberry Homes has sponsored a football club based near its upcoming Middleton Meadows development in Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire.

Middleton Cheney Under 12 Lionesses are a newly formed grassroots team that will be entering the Oxfordshire and District football league for the first time this coming September, in the Under 13 division.

Mulberry Homes sponsored the team with a contribution of over £980. The funds allowed the team to purchase home shirts, shorts and socks plus goalkeeper kits, as well as away shirts, socks and shorts, meaning all the players now have full branded kits for both home and away games.

Matthew Jordan, Middleton Cheney Under 12 Lionesses Manager, said: “I would like to thank Mulberry Homes for their generosity in providing match kits for the team. Without the help and support of local businesses, grassroots football would not survive. This partnership allows these young players to step out onto the pitch feeling comfortable and part of a team, which is great.”

Mulberry Homes - Middleton Cheney Lionesses in their kit donated by Mulberry Homes

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have provided the match kits for the Middleton Cheney Under 12 Lionesses. Team sports provide so many wellbeing benefits for young people, both from the physical activity and sense of community and challenge, so we are honoured to help facilitate it.