Northamptonshire housebuilder donates £1,500 to foodbank

Towcester Foodbank has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes South Midlands to support its vital work.

The charity was created by Churches Together in Towcester in 2012 to provide food and essential toiletries for those in crisis in Towcester and the surrounding villages.

Operating under The Trussell Trust, Towcester Foodbank is a part of a network of foodbanks that operates all over the UK.

The organisation is entirely run and managed by volunteers, and as part of its mission to end food poverty, it also supplies a Citizens Advice Advisor who provides free advice to those in need to help get them out of food poverty.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Helen Garton, Chair of Trustees at Towcester Foodbank, said: “The donation given by David Wilson Homes will go towards the purchase of any additional stock. We rely entirely on donations from the local community and on occasion use donated funds to fill the gaps.

“We could not exist without donations like these. Whether supplies or money, donations are needed to cover all the costs associated with providing our services.

“During our last financial year, we gave out just under 29,500kg of food, providing 3,208 people, 1,457 of those being children, with supplies. We, and the people who use our services, are all very grateful to David Wilson Homes for its support.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are proud to help Towcester Foodbank in supporting the struggling people in the local area.

“As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support every community in which we operate, and this donation will go a long way in assisting the people who are suffering through food poverty.”