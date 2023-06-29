Northamptonshire housebuilder boss crowned Climate Champion of the Year

The boss of a Northamptonshire firm said he remains committed to his net zero mission after being crowned Climate Champion of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Luke Simmons, Managing Director of East Haddon-based housebuilder Cora, scooped the Climate Champion of the Year (North) award at Tuesday’s Unlock Net Zero Live Awards in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural awards ceremony recognised and championed businesses and leaders in the UK housing sector going above and beyond on their journey to decarbonisation.

L-R: Kunle Barker, Unlock Net Zero Ambassador, Luke Simmons and award sponsor Ron Beattie

Judges were impressed by Luke’s work rebranding the business from Barwood Homes, signalling a shift to a profit with purpose model with a key focus on sustainability and a target to become net zero by 2050.

Luke said: “I feel incredibly humbled to have won such a prestigious national award, which I would not have received were it not for the amazing work of my team.

“Everyone at Cora is fully behind our sustainable mission and is committed to helping achieve our decarbonisation goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together we are setting the standard when it comes to being an environmentally-conscious housebuilder – and are creating amazing places throughout the Midlands in the process with consistently brilliant reviews from our customers.”

The award win comes less than a fortnight after the firm won twice at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, including Gold in the Sustainability category.

Steps the business has taken to support the environment include running new compounds off photovoltaic energy, while 96% of all construction waste was recycled in 2022 – equalling 374 tonnes or the equivalent weight of 31 double decker buses.

A supply chain of low-carbon businesses has also been built, alongside a new Grow Local programme that allocates procurement preferences to suppliers and SMEs within a 50-mile radius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cora also contributed more than £11,000 towards nature preservation in the last financial year and planted over 9,000 trees and shrubs.

Luke added: “We have already achieved so much as a business, but still have a way to go yet to accomplish our ultimate goals.

“The entire Cora team will continue to innovate, educate and collaborate with our partners and suppliers to make our net zero ambitions a reality.”