Northamptonshire homebuilders warn children not to play on building sites

The site safety message from the leading developers is an important one and, whilst empathising with the curious and adventurous nature of youngsters, wants to remind them that they should avoid playing near construction sites at all costs.

A survey of 2,000 UK parents of children aged 12 and under, conducted by The Royal College of Occupational Therapists, found that almost half (46%) of parents with primary school-age children were worried about finding time to play with their child over the long break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, children old enough to play with friends in their neighbourhood may be out and about more, and may be intrigued to explore new areas – but Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ advice is to have fun, but stay safe.

BG - 20012132 - Works taking place on a busy construction site.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We fully support the need for children to play and stay active in their neighbourhoods, but our message for the latter part of the summer holidays is simply to be safe and avoid going near our live building sites.

“Curiosity and adventure are two important characteristics in a child’s development, but we must highlight the hazards of construction sites and reiterate that children must not play anywhere near them.

“There are plenty of other safe ways to stay active and have fun, and we welcome local children and their families to explore the many walking and cycling routes surrounding our developments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst warning children about the potential dangers, the leading housebuilder maintains its goal to promote active lifestyles for its residents.

Particularly for children, whose desire to play has a wide range of health benefits. According to Action for Children, as little as 10 or 15 minutes can support their physical and mental development. They should also should aim to do 60 minutes of exercise per day, which could range from running, climbing, skipping, jumping or kicking a ball at the park.