Northamptonshire homebuilders enlist Santa's little helper to warn children about "Elf n' Safety'

As the Christmas holidays approach, leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes have enlisted one of Santa’s little helpers to send out an important message encouraging children to think about elf n’ safety.

Busy Barratt and David Wilson Homes staff are working on new developments across Northamptonshire, many of which have families with children living nearby. With schools closed over Christmas, children are being told to stay away from building sites as they shouldn’t be visited unsupervised.

Santa has sent one of his elves to visit Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ sites in Northamptonshire, and like every visitor has had to wear a hard hat and hi-vis clothing for protection. The elf is to remind kids to stay on Santa’s ‘nice list’ by keeping clear of building sites at all times.

SGB_2338 Barratt Homes - A Site Manager with the elf on a development

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Children, like elves, can be curious and adventurous, and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people.

“Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places are very hazardous for young children.

“With the holidays approaching, children should think of their ‘elf n’ safety’ and stay well away from them.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes hosts site visits and holds regular safety talks and for schools close to its developments all year round, to encourage site safety and highlight the hazards of playing on or near construction sites.

Barratt Homes is currently building properties in Northamptonshire at Glenvale Park in Wellingborough, Overstone Gate in Overstone, Wendel View in Wellingborough, and Bertone Gardens in Hanwood Park.

David Wilson Homes is also building properties in the area at Overstone Gate, Wendel View, and Bertone Gardens, as well as at The Wickets in Earls Barton and The Nurseries in Thrapston.

