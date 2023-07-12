Northamptonshire homebuilder’s employees reach new heights In fundraising

Four employees at the Northampton-based housebuilder recently completed a skydive to support the division’s charity of the year, Northampton Hope Centre.

Northampton Hope Centre helps people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including hardship, homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as giving practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves.

Shannon O’Boyle, Jorden Burridge, Katy Bollard and Hayley Wingrove collectively raised £3,395 to support the charity’s services.

DWSM - (L-R) Katy, Hayley, Jorden and Shannon after the skydive

Shannon said: “It was truly an incredible and unique experience, with professional instructors who made you feel safe. It was also privilege to raise money for Northampton Hope Centre, I was lucky enough to visit them and see all the fantastic work they do”.

Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “A skydive takes most people out of their comfort zone, we are so impressed with so many taking part.

“We are anticipating an increase in the numbers of those facing homelessness and facing hardship as inflation continues to rise, so this funding will give us the ability to prepare for these challenges and ensure people get the support they need.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very proud of the efforts of our employees in their fundraising for Northampton Hope Centre.

“Skydiving is truly pushing yourself outside of the comfort zone, and we hope the employees gained a real sense of achievement.

“Northampton Hope Centre does amazing work to help the homeless and those in need, so we’re delighted to support its efforts.”

All of the employees had their funds matched by David Wilson Homes, to provide an additional boost for the charity.

