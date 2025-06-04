Northamptonshire homebuilder’s employees rally together to ramp up volunteering

In recognition of Volunteers’ Week (2nd to 8th June), David Wilson Homes South Midlands is celebrating its employees increasing their volunteering efforts in the past year.

The Northampton-based developer gives each of its employees two paid days to spend volunteering each year, in a bid to lend a helping hand to charities and community groups in need.

Employees at David Wilson Homes South Midlands have undertaken 81 volunteering days in the year up to 31st March 2025; a 388% increase on the previous year’s tally of 17 in a bid to ramp up the support for local communities.

Volunteers’ Week, which starts on the first Monday in June each year, celebrates the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK. It’s a chance to recognise, celebrate and thank the UK’s incredible volunteers for all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector, and society.

DWSM - Ben and Rebecca from David Wilson Homes hard at work revamping the Treehouse Pre-School's garden area

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see such a positive change in the uptake of our volunteering days, which is a credit to our colleagues wanting to help a wide range of worthwhile, local causes.

“We are always keen to build on our successes, and we will look forward to helping more charities and community groups in the coming year.”

Some of the volunteering days undertaken by David Wilson Homes in the past year include supporting a community gardening project in Coronation Park in Corby, and revamping the garden area at Treehouse Pre-School in in Winslow.