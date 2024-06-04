Northamptonshire homebuilder sponsors comedy night for charity
Team Daisy was set up in memory of Daisy Chalmers. The charity has been fundraising and raising awareness about Baby Loss for four years since the loss of Daisy.
The charity’s current appeal is for a designated base for the bereavement midwives within the maternity ward at Northampton General Hospital, to enhance the services they are able to offer families following a loss.
The comedy night took place at Monks Park WMC and featured comedians including Rich Spalding, Pete Teckman, Luna Ryan, and headlined by Nick Page from Britain’s Got Talent.
Wayne Chalmers, Founder at Team Daisy, said: “We can’t thank David Wilson Homes South Midlands enough for its kind donation, this allowed us to book Nick Page from Britain’s Got Talent, resulting in more interest in the event and more tickets sold! It was a great night, enjoyed by all!”
The event raised a total of approximately £2,840.
Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support Team Daisy by sponsoring the comedy night.
“We hope everyone who attended the event had a brilliant time and enjoyed a laugh with the excellent comedians on display.”
