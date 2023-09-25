Northamptonshire homebuilder races ahead at community event
The Soap Box Derby is a bi-annual tradition in Earls Barton that celebrates creativity, innovation and camaraderie amongst local people and businesses.
The three person team from David Wilson Homes, that consisted of Stacey Bodfish Micheal Pritchard and Gabriel Hopkins, beat some tough competition to finish seventh overall, and the event marked an exciting day filled with community spirit and friendly competition.
Team member, Stacey Bodfish said: “We were so excited to take Part in the Earls Barton Soap Box derby, especially after working at The Wickets over the years. To promote environmentally friendly use of waste, we created the cart with nearly all recycled materials from site and our office.
“The design and build process was so much fun and we felt very welcomed by the fantastic community on the day. Everyone was lovely and it felt great to play our part in such a fun event.”
David Wilson Homes was also the main sponsor for the Earls Barton Soap Box Derby and contributed £250 towards the organisation of the event.
Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very proud of the team who took part and it was a pleasure to sponsor such a fantastic event."