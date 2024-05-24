Northamptonshire homebuilder helps love for gardening bloom with primary school donation
Irchester Community Primary School, which is just under half a mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Steeple View Chase development, received four gardening kits.
Simon Andersen, Head of School at Irchester Community Primary School, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fun and engaging way for us to inspire a love of gardening amongst our pupils. The kits from Mulberry Homes will be a great help in us teaching the children new skills.”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Irchester Community Primary School this National Children’s Gardening Week. With our donation, we hope to encourage a love of gardening amongst the school children, and we look forward to seeing what incredible flowers and plants they grow.”
For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to https://www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.