Northamptonshire homebuilder donates £1,500 to support older people and adults with disabilities
Established over 40 years ago, Serve is a voluntary organisation that enables people to remain living independently within their own home. It achieves this through a wide range of services including dementia support, community transport and domestic care.
The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
The donation will directly help people in need by supporting the charity’s Meals on Wheels and well-being services.
Nick Tite, Fundraising Manager at Serve, said: “We value the support of our communities and businesses in our local area, so we were thrilled to receive the news of this donation from David Wilson Homes.
“Our aim is to provide the highest quality of health and social care possible, and donations such as this one enables us to continue to offer much needed support to the communities we serve.
“We work tirelessly for those we support, so it’s especially great to see our work recognised in such a way. David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a fantastic and generous initiative that makes a real difference to charities like ours.
“Everyone here at Serve would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”
Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Serve a donation to support the fantastic work it does.
“Serve's efforts align perfectly with David Wilson Homes' values of building stronger communities and enabling people to live independent, fulfilling lives.”
To find out more, please visit the website at Serve.