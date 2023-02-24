Ann Collins, Chair at BARKS, said: “We were very, very excited to be chosen by Barratt Homes to receive this kind donation! We delighted and relieved, with the pressures of energy prices and general cost of living increases, this is an immense help to us.“This year particularly we had issued a warning that we anticipated closing some of our pens due to high costs, and this donation is helping us prepare for the colder months with a view to keeping all pens available.“Without the commitment from organisations such as Barratt Homes, charities such as ours would not be able to exist.“On behalf of BARKS, I would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes for extending this community support to include animal charities. We are often forgotten in community projects and it’s good to see such a large, successful company taking a wide and informed view of local needs and interests!”The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.