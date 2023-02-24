Northamptonshire homebuilder donates £1,500 to animal rescue charity
‘We are often forgotten in community projects and it’s good to see such a large, successful company taking a wide and informed view of local needs and interests’
Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) has received a £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder Barratt Homes to ensure the charity can continue to provide medical support and shelter to animals that have abandoned or abused.
The charity helps a wide variety of animals including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and mice, by providing the best possible standards of care to help give them a high quality of life before being adopted.
Barratt Homes’ donation will help BARKS pay for medical bills, food for the various animals, as well as bedding and litter.
Ann Collins, Chair at BARKS, said: “We were very, very excited to be chosen by Barratt Homes to receive this kind donation! We delighted and relieved, with the pressures of energy prices and general cost of living increases, this is an immense help to us.“This year particularly we had issued a warning that we anticipated closing some of our pens due to high costs, and this donation is helping us prepare for the colder months with a view to keeping all pens available.“Without the commitment from organisations such as Barratt Homes, charities such as ours would not be able to exist.“On behalf of BARKS, I would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes for extending this community support to include animal charities. We are often forgotten in community projects and it’s good to see such a large, successful company taking a wide and informed view of local needs and interests!”The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support BARKS and the important work it is doing.
“It is important to us as a leading housebuilder to recognise and support local charities and organisations which help the communities near our developments.”
To find out more about BARKS and the work it is doing, please visit https://www.barks.org.uk/
For more information about any of the Barratt Homes developments in the area, visit the website at www.barratthomes.co.uk.