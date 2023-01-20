Northamptonshire homebuilder celebrates fundraising employees going the extra mile

Jack Davey with his medal

Three employees at the Northampton-based housebuilder recently completed marathons to support a range of good causes.

Jack Davey, Contracts Manager, ran for Prostate Cancer Research and raised £5,700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “I chose this charity as it’s close to me, as a couple of family members had prostate cancer, and through this charity’s research and resources they were able to recover.”

Nigel Callahan, Head of Customer Care, ran for The Azaylia Foundation and raised over £2,000.

Nigel said: “I followed Azalyia’s story on social media from the very beginning and it really had an impact on me. Ashley Cain (Azaylia’s Father) did many extreme challenges, pushing himself to the limits to raise awareness and money for the charity, so the very least I could do was run the London marathon.

“The thought of at least one person realising the signs or symptoms and getting help in time means we got the message out there and that’s what’s most important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Peacock, Partnerships Manager, ran for Whizz Kidz and raised over £2,000.

Hayley said: “I ran for Whizz Kidz as I have two young children myself, one of whom had some specific care needs when she was younger. The charity provides wheelchairs, equipment, support and confidence-building to empower young people, and campaigns for inclusivity, which is so important for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad