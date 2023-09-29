Northamptonshire HGV technician joins Team GB for Isuzu World Technical Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Isuzu 18th World Technical Competition, the I-1 Grand Prix, has returned to Japan for the first time in four years since 2019. Ashley Scarrott, HGV Technician at RH Commercial Vehicles’ Northampton branch, has been selected as a team member to represent the United Kingdom.

This follows the Isuzu Truck UK Skills event at Hatfield, Hertfordshire (Isuzu Truck UK’s Head Quarters) The competition will be a live event featuring teams all around the world, televised live on Japanese TV. The event will be held at Pacifico Yokohama, a very famous venue in Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have been selected, I still can’t really believe it is happening. I have never been abroad before and to have the opportunity to represent RH Commercial Vehicles and the UK at the same time is fantastic.”

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Scarrott outside new workshop

"The competition consists of individual and team challenges, each featuring practical and academic skills.

“We did a series of challenges at Hatfield such as engine strip downs and rebuilds, fault finding, electrical fault finding, vehicle inspections, live data challenges and written tests. I expect the competition in Japan will be similar. We will be sent revision packs soon so we will be in the best position to practice.

“I am really looking forward to seeing a new country as well as the competition. It's an incredible opportunity to gather as much experience as possible and apply it in my everyday work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Judd, Dealer Point Manager for Northampton, added: “I am really proud to see Ashley have this great opportunity. After the hard work he puts in every day, he is really deserving of this. Everyone at the Northampton branch is behind him and wish him the best of luck in Japan.”

Nigel Baxter, Managing Director of RH Commercial Vehicles, said: I am incredibly impressed by the hard work and determination that Ashley has put into his work at Northampton and this recognition highlights that. I and all his colleagues within RH Commercial Vehicles are immensely proud of his achievement thus far, and we all wish him the best of luck and support to achieve a great result in Japan.”

Tim Hicks, Head of Operations for Isuzu Truck UK continued: “Isuzu Truck UK are delighted to again be participating in the I-1 Grand Prix Technical Skills Competition in Japan. This prestigious event tests the technical skills and expertise of Technicians from over 40 countries around the world.

"Gathering in Japan to compete against one another once again shows the serious commitment, hard work and dedication demonstrated by HGV Technicians within the UK and farther afield on a daily basis, and the value of these incredibly important members of our industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad