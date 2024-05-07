Northamptonshire heating installer recognised amongst best of the best at industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winner Billy specialises in heating installation, servicing, maintenance and system power flushing with this company, Reece Heating. His winning entry featured work he carried out on an old 1960s-style four-bedroom detached house which saw Billy remove all existing pipework and effectively start again with the heating system for the homeowner. His solution, including underfloor heating, means the residents can set the heating in different rooms of the house to different temperatures (or off) with the flick of an app, meaning the homeowner will save significantly on their energy bills.

Speaking of his win, Billy said: “It took lots of planning to ensure the pipework was as neat as possible while also being easy to maintain. The project was completed over five days all piped up and wired in. We kept the wiring looking as industrial as possible, which took a day in itself.

“The customer has commented that he appreciates the blood, sweat and tears that went into this installation, and is extremely happy with the outcome. Meanwhile, I’m proud that my work has been recognised by the Heating Installer Awards.”

Billy Reece- West Midlands Heating Installer Awards Winner 2024

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its ninth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners, CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions and Stelrad – as well as a team of previous winning installers - judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

You can help Billy to be crowned the 2024 Heating Installer Awards national winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes on 28th May. Public votes will contribute to a third of the installer’s overall scores, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.