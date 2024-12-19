Northamptonshire handyman launches smart home integration service
Building on his reputation for meticulous work, evidenced by recent client Hazel Brocklebank's praise for his "meticulous" approach to carpentry, John has completed specialised training in smart home technology installation to ensure the same high standards carry over to this new service offering.
The service launch aligns with recent customer feedback, including that of Krissy Mullen, who noted John's excellent communication and willingness to ensure jobs are completed to the highest standard. "This new service maintains our commitment to quality whilst embracing modern home technology needs," John adds.
All smart home installations will be covered under John's comprehensive insurance policy, which includes £2.5m public liability coverage through Barclays, providing customers with complete peace of mind.
The service will be available throughout John's existing coverage area, including Raunds, Stanwick, Ringstead, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Oundle, Daventry, Towcester, and Kettering.
For more information about the Smart Home Integration Service or to schedule an installation, customers are encouraged to contact John for a no-obligation quote.