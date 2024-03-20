Northamptonshire Greggs customers affected as another national chain battles payments issues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Another national chain has been hit by issues with their payment systems, meaning Northamptonshire Greggs customers have been left unable to purchases baked goods.
Greggs has had to close some of its stores across the country this morning (Wednesday March 20), and others are accepting cash only, according to the BBC.
The bakery chain has said it is experiencing “issues accepting payments in our shops" and that it is working to resolve it as soon as possible.
Many customers have taken to social media to express annoyance about closed shops. Many have also pointed out the “issue with a cashless society” after the problems over the last week.
This follows similar issues at McDonald’s on Friday (March 15) and then Sainsbury’s on Saturday (March 16).
Greggs has around 20 branches across Northamptonshire. It is not yet known which ones are affected by the latest glitch.