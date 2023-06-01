The family that runs an independent garden centre in Northamptonshire has shared just how much the site has changed and developed in the run up to its 20th anniversary.

Whilton Locks Garden Village, in Daventry, was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Having been in the hands of the Hunt family for more than two decades, the land is unrecognisable from when they first took it on – and it truly is a family affair.

Parents Jackie and Jeremy Hunt have three daughters, who are all heavily involved in the business as well as their partners.

Eldest daughter Ashleigh Loach and her husband Dave, middle daughter Chelsea Doe and her husband Ryan, and youngest daughter Tabitha Hunt and her husband-to-be James have all helped to make the garden village what it is today.

Between the three children, they have three daughters aged six months, four and seven years old.

Chelsea shared: “When our family took on the land, all that was left was a pig, a security guard and a tiny building.”

They kept the small building intact and added three large bays, a restaurant, polytunnels, plant areas, warehouses and units in the years that followed – and extensions have continued to be added since.

With Tabitha’s specialty being construction and planning, Ashleigh’s being the pet store – with the family’s first one founded in July 1985 – and Chelsea’s being the garden centre and events, they each play an individual but equally important role.

“Being family-run and independent is at our core,” said Chelsea. “We choose our own stock, from flowers to furniture, and we can get what our customers want as we order things in specially.

“We offer everything you need for your garden experience.”

Whilton Locks Garden Village's restaurant has delicious food and drink on offer, including all day breakfasts.

Their latest restaurant space is named The Greenhouse, which Chelsea says offers “delicious” afternoon teas and all day breakfasts – which she would come back from university just to indulge in.

The pet store and variety of animals makes for a day out for families with young children, who can meet them and have cuddle experiences.

The car park, situated in front of the village, is now also owned by the Hunt family and they have plans to develop and utilise it.

“You won’t see the same thing twice when you visit us,” said Chelsea. “We can get the specific and niche varieties that customers want to see.”

Just last year, the family decorated one wall with around 7,500 unique Christmas baubles.

The middle daughter added: “It’s a great place to work and our staff become our family. Some have worked here for decades and their children join them.

“There are families within the bigger family.”

When asked how it feels to have watched the garden village change so much over the past two decades, Chelsea described it as “bonkers”.

She recalls bringing friends home from school and they would all help with whatever they could at the garden centre – and even over the last few years, it has continued to evolve.

“This is the way of life for our family,” said Chelsea. “We will always have it in common, and we can’t believe where we came from to where we are now.”

Though the pandemic proved challenging, it “brought the family closer together”.

The weather is the biggest challenge, says Chelsea, who shared that when it is too hot or too cold it deters customers from paying them a visit.

“It’s also the changing of the times,” she added. “Covid allowed us to set up an online site and for people to order over the phone.

“We’ve worked hard to make it a different experience for customers.

“Why would you want to shop on the high street or at a supermarket garden centre when everything’s the same?”

Whilton Locks face “eye-watering” energy bills, namely from keeping the ice rink frozen, and they are doing everything they can to tackle the rises.

But they remain focused on the positives, by looking ahead to their 20th anniversary of being open to the public next March.

Their birthday weekend of celebrations is already pencilled in from March 1 to March 3, 2024 – with different offers, restaurant specials and activities available, alongside homemade birthday cake.

When asked what the family’s hopes for the future are, Chelsea said: “To just keep going. We all still absolutely love it.

“We want it to continue being family-run and independent, as it is now.”

They will continue to develop the site and expand, which Chelsea jokingly added is a way to keep up with the growing family.

The team is also working to build and open a plant centre at their sister site, The Heart of Shires shopping village in Watling Street.

Chelsea said this is an “exciting” project and they look forward to it coming into fruition.