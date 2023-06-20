Northamptonshire foodbank supported with £5,000 donation from local housebuilder

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Kettering Foodbank provides people with food at a time of financial crisis and helps to identify and resolve the underlying issue that causes them to fall into food poverty.

Jane Stone, Trustee at Kettering Foodbank, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation, it was a wonderful surprise and will enable us to continue our work of providing food to those in the area who require it.

B&DWC - SGB-6648 - Jane Calcott (L) and Jane Stone at Kettering Foodbank with Sales Adviser Tenise

“The foodbank started over 13 years ago and has grown in stature to the main foodbank in Kettering and the surrounding areas.

“Demand is dramatically increasing. For example, in January 2022 we gave out 4,000 meals and, in January 2023, we reached over 8,000 meals.

“Financial donations like this are truly helpful in so many ways. We have monthly rent to pay, as well as diesel for the van, and restocking the shelves of the most needed items on a regular basis.

“We’re very grateful for Barratt Homes’ donation, and it will help us continue to help others.”

Barratt Homes is building a range of properties in Kettering at Bertone Gardens in Barton Seagrave.

Daniel Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Kettering Foodbank a donation to support its fantastic work.