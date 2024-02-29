Northamptonshire Foodbank supported with £1,500 donation from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Weston Favell Foodbank is one of the busiest food banks in the region, provides food parcels to people in need. Since the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, demand for the services on offer have more than doubled, with nearly 10,000 people receiving food in the first six months of 2023 alone.

Julie Parsons, Fundraiser at Weston Favell Foodbank, said: “At a time when the need for our services are high and public donations of food and money are reduced due to the cost-of-living crisis, we were delighted to receive this donation form Barratt Homes.

“The £1,500 will go towards the running costs of the food bank. We have to pay rent for sites, our warehouse storage space, and the church where we distribute the food parcels.

“If we didn’t receive grants and donations like this one, we would simply be unable to function, and many people would go hungry.

“We don’t just give out food, but provide the local community with a wide array of services including a hub consisting of various agencies working together to address economic and social poverty.

“Everyone here at Weston Favell Foodbank would like to offer our most heartfelt thanks to Barratt Homes for this generous donation, which will have a direct effect upon many lives.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we’re delighted to be able to offer Weston Favell Foodbank a donation to support its fantastic work.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

For more information about how to support the foodbank, visit the website at Weston Favell Foodbank.