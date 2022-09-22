Northamptonshire fleet firm marks anniversary with full rebrand

The award-winning Northamptonshire vehicle leasing firm celebrated a decade of trading this summer and its four new-look logos reflect how much the company has grown since its inception in 2012.

The new Silverstone Leasing brandmark not only forms the letter ‘O’ in Silverstone but also takes on the form of a road. The road is an ‘S’ bend and help splits the logo into two colours.

The road also symbolises that Silverstone point their clients in the right direction for their future lease.

There are also a number of sub brands in the new visuals, which cover each arm of the business- Silverstone EV, Silverstone Van Leasing and Silverstone Fleet Management.

Each sub brand has commanded its own colour way, with Silverstone Leasing taking the powerful red hue, Silverstone EV in blue, Silverstone Van Leasing in orange and Silverstone Fleet Management in green.

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “Our 10th anniversary seemed like the perfect time to refresh and modernise our brand. Simplicity and customer service are key when choosing a car or van with us and we wanted that to be reflected in our branding.

“Over the years we have had numerous customers under the impression that we only deal with large fleets only, as the original name suggests, Fleet Management. In essence we do, but it’s not the only string to our bow, as our core business comes from companies with just one to 10 cars and vans.

“Within the brand change we also have EV leasing which is becoming more and more popular with our customers as many turn to more economical, environmentally friendly options.

“So, to round up, Silverstone Leasing is our brandmark with EV leasing, Personal leasing, Fleet Management & van leasing included.”

Silverstone Fleet Management was incorporated in August 2012 and for the past decade has championed first class customer service while looking after fleets.

The firm delivered 50 vehicles to customers during the first full year of trading and this year, Silverstone Leasing anticipates sales of up to 1500 vehicles nationwide.