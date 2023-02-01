Northamptonshire firm PDI International celebrates being granted Made in Britain membership

PDI International has been accredited as a member of Made in Britain. PDI’s adoption of the official, protected mark will help buyers recognise its products as good quality, great value and British-made. The mark will benefit all 3 divisions: PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional and PDI’s Contract Manufacturing.

The mark also lets customers know that PDI International is a trusted company that values transparency, sustainability, and ethical business practices. Consumers are increasingly recognising the Made in Britain mark as a mark of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina Smith, marketing manager of PDI International said: “to be an accredited member of Made in Britain reinforces our message to our customers that we pride ourselves on developing and manufacturing products synonymous with quality, rigorous regulations and standards, uninterrupted supply, and reduced CO2 footprint. We very much look forward to connecting with other members to share best practices, seek advice and raise our profile internationally.

The Made in Britain mark that will feature on our packaging, marketing materials and more.