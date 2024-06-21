Northamptonshire firm launches global programme to help businesses become more sustainable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire based organisation is launching a global initiative to help businesses adopt sustainable practices in the face of increasing regulations and public demand for brands to address growing social and environmental threats.

The Sustainable Business Alliance (SBA) is working with the University of Northampton Centre for Sustainable Business Practices and two local firms, Be. Partners Ltd and ActNow Consulting to introduce the 'Business Towards Sustainability Programme'.

The programme will provide structured tools, training and support to help organisations to build and implement simple strategies and action plans so that they can take action where it is needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the programme, Founder Simon Derrick said "We want to establish Northamptonshire as a centre for sustainable business. Out ambition is to help 1 million businesses around the world to embed sustainability into their day-to-day operations. The Business Towards Sustainability Programme provides a simple platform to help them to achieve this.

Acclaimed author, Mike Berners-Lee, will be joining the launch as a guest speaker

He continued "With the climate crisis along with increasing poverty and biodiversity loss, there is an urgent need for businesses to take action. However, with a plethora of new regulations, standards and frameworks, businesses are increasingly confused and just don't know where to start. With SBA we want to help businesses cut through the complexity so that can take simple, effective action that will benefit people and planet but also their bottom line".