Northamptonshire firm launches global programme to help businesses become more sustainable
The Sustainable Business Alliance (SBA) is working with the University of Northampton Centre for Sustainable Business Practices and two local firms, Be. Partners Ltd and ActNow Consulting to introduce the 'Business Towards Sustainability Programme'.
The programme will provide structured tools, training and support to help organisations to build and implement simple strategies and action plans so that they can take action where it is needed most.
Speaking about the programme, Founder Simon Derrick said "We want to establish Northamptonshire as a centre for sustainable business. Out ambition is to help 1 million businesses around the world to embed sustainability into their day-to-day operations. The Business Towards Sustainability Programme provides a simple platform to help them to achieve this.
He continued "With the climate crisis along with increasing poverty and biodiversity loss, there is an urgent need for businesses to take action. However, with a plethora of new regulations, standards and frameworks, businesses are increasingly confused and just don't know where to start. With SBA we want to help businesses cut through the complexity so that can take simple, effective action that will benefit people and planet but also their bottom line".
The SBA Business Towards Sustainability Programme launches on July 5th at a free launch webinar which will feature the acclaimed author Mike Berners-Lee and a host of inspiring speakers.
