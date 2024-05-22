Northamptonshire firm becomes UK's sole manufacturer of wooden cutlery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ASK Packaginghas announced the launch of its groundbreaking project to become the only manufacturer of wooden cutlery in the UK. Based in the heart of Northamptonshire, the company is dedicated to producing eco-friendly birchwood wooden cutlery alongside a diverse range of environmentally conscious products.

In what it says is an ambitious move to bolster the United Kingdom's commitment to sustainability, ASK Packaging has launched a pioneering project, establishing itself as the only manufacturer of wooden cutlery in the country. This initiative places the Northamptonshire-based company at the forefront of eco-friendly innovation.

Specialising in the production of birchwood wooden cutlery and a diverse array of environmentally conscious products, ASK Packaging says it is setting a new standard for sustainable manufacturing. The company’s dedication to promoting the "Made in Great Britain" ethos not only celebrates British heritage and craftsmanship but also aligns with the nation's broader environmental goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Promoting local production fosters a sense of accountability and transparency," said Anish Khinda, director at ASK Packaging. "By closely monitoring and regulating our processes, we ensure they align with the highest environmental standards. Moreover, investing in British-made products strengthens our local economy, creating jobs and supporting our communities."

Company Directors Anish & Sharita Khinda

One of the key advantages of local manufacturing is the significant reduction in carbon footprint. By minimising transportation emissions and adhering to sustainable practices, ASK Packaging demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship. The company’s approach to production includes rigorous monitoring and regulation to ensure compliance with environmental standards, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in sustainable manufacturing.