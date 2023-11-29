Northamptonshire financial firm offers free wills to adult cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local financial firm is offering adult cancer patients a free will writing service in partnership with a Northamptonshire charity.

The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift bags to thousands of adults undergoing cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands, was approached by Charles Breen, founder and managing director of Montgomery Financial in Wellingborough who wanted to offer a ‘much needed and meaningful’ will writing service to individuals battling cancer, at no cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motivated by a desire to give back to the local community having witnessed his mother's courageous battle with cancer since the age of 11, and understanding the emotional and financial challenges faced by individuals undergoing cancer treatment, Charles and his team of will writers were keen to provide their expertise to Northamptonshire patients who do not have a will or need theirs updating.

Lorraine Lewis, Charles Breen and Lee Lewis in charity will writing partnership

"My mum has been battling cancer since I was 11. She is now a cancer survivor, but there is always the risk of it returning," said Charles. "I have seen the loneliness and boredom cancer patients go through, which is why I think The Lewis Foundation’s work is so brilliant. That small act of kindness with their gift bags makes such a difference, and there’s not enough kindness in the world."

The initiative involves offering free wills to up to 10 cancer patients every six weeks, with the hope that those who take up the service might consider leaving a gift to The Lewis Foundation. Patients can put themselves forward or be nominated by The Lewis Foundation volunteers or NHS nurses.

Charles explains, "Working in the financial services, I have seen first-hand how people going through treatment are affected. Their income is impacted, and they might not be able to afford much of what we all take for granted. Offering a free will will allow cancer patients to focus on important things like spending time with their loved ones and resting and recovering. It gives people reassurance and removes uncertainty during a really difficult period, and we are delighted to be able to use our expertise in this way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation added: "We are thrilled to join forces with Montgomery Financial to provide this crucial service to cancer patients. The Lewis Foundation is dedicated to supporting individuals through their cancer journey, and this collaboration enhances our mission by addressing a vital aspect of their wellbeing. Having a will gives individuals peace of mind that their affairs are in order, and their families are cared for, and we are so grateful to Charles and his team for working with us to develop this initiative.”