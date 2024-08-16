Northamptonshire female entrepreneur nominated for prestigious national award

By Rachel Collar
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 08:47 BST
Local entrepreneur and business leader, Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching, has been nominated for the Female Business Leader of the Year at the National Women's Business Awards 2024. Rachel's journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and dedication, and now she needs your support to bring this prestigious award home to Northamptonshire.

Three years ago, Rachel made the brave decision to leave her successful corporate HR career at Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK after her husband had a heart attack which led to her own burnout whilst battling an undiagnosed perimenopause. In 2021, she launched Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching with a clear mission: to help businesses grow and people thrive. Her hard work and dedication have resulted in an impressive 1000% increase in turnover since the company’s inception.

Rachel is also the host of HR Rocks on Stony Radio, where she shares her favourite music tracks while providing valuable HR advice to local businesses. An ILM-qualified Executive Coach and Mentor, Rachel balances her professional achievements with a strong commitment to her own wellbeing.

Rachel’s impact extends beyond her businesses. She volunteers in various roles, including as a Leadership Coach for the NHS Leadership Academy, Non-Executive Director for both the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce, and Trustee Board Member for Trilogy Active. She also serves as an Employment Support Partner with West Northamptonshire Council, and as a mentor for both the CIPD and the Natwest Accelerator Programme. Her past contributions include roles as a Trustee for Towcester Foodbank and Careers Enterprise Adviser for Sponne School.

Rachel Collar, Haus of HR | Coaching FounderRachel Collar, Haus of HR | Coaching Founder
Rachel Collar, Haus of HR | Coaching Founder

Additionally, Rachel works as a Professional Branding Specialist and Career Transitions Coach for LHH, helping individuals navigate career changes with confidence.

If you believe Rachel deserves to be recognised as the Female Business Leader of the Year, cast your vote by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the National Women's Business Awards website: https://eventsandpr.co.uk/national-business-womens-awards/award-categories

2. Select “I’m here to vote for a winner”

3. Scroll down to ‘R’ and select Rachel Collar – Haus of HR | Haus of Coaching

Your support could help bring this national recognition to a deserving local leader who is making a significant impact both in her business and in the community.

For more information about Rachel and her work, visit hausofhr.com and hausofcoaching.com.

