Northamptonshire female entrepreneur nominated for prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local entrepreneur and business leader, Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching, has been nominated for the Female Business Leader of the Year at the National Women's Business Awards 2024. Rachel's journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and dedication, and now she needs your support to bring this prestigious award home to Northamptonshire.

Three years ago, Rachel made the brave decision to leave her successful corporate HR career at Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK after her husband had a heart attack which led to her own burnout whilst battling an undiagnosed perimenopause. In 2021, she launched Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching with a clear mission: to help businesses grow and people thrive. Her hard work and dedication have resulted in an impressive 1000% increase in turnover since the company’s inception.

Rachel is also the host of HR Rocks on Stony Radio, where she shares her favourite music tracks while providing valuable HR advice to local businesses. An ILM-qualified Executive Coach and Mentor, Rachel balances her professional achievements with a strong commitment to her own wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel’s impact extends beyond her businesses. She volunteers in various roles, including as a Leadership Coach for the NHS Leadership Academy, Non-Executive Director for both the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce, and Trustee Board Member for Trilogy Active. She also serves as an Employment Support Partner with West Northamptonshire Council, and as a mentor for both the CIPD and the Natwest Accelerator Programme. Her past contributions include roles as a Trustee for Towcester Foodbank and Careers Enterprise Adviser for Sponne School.

Rachel Collar, Haus of HR | Coaching Founder

Additionally, Rachel works as a Professional Branding Specialist and Career Transitions Coach for LHH, helping individuals navigate career changes with confidence.

If you believe Rachel deserves to be recognised as the Female Business Leader of the Year, cast your vote by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the National Women's Business Awards website: https://eventsandpr.co.uk/national-business-womens-awards/award-categories

2. Select “I’m here to vote for a winner”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Scroll down to ‘R’ and select Rachel Collar – Haus of HR | Haus of Coaching

Your support could help bring this national recognition to a deserving local leader who is making a significant impact both in her business and in the community.

For more information about Rachel and her work, visit hausofhr.com and hausofcoaching.com.