Northamptonshire entrepreneur turns local landmarks into fashion backdrop with new brand launch

Emma Wealthy, founder of Ultimusa, showcases the Debut Dress against Northamptonshire's scenic backdrop.

A Northamptonshire entrepreneur is putting her county firmly on the fashion map with the launch of her debut womenswear brand, Ultimusa.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by 23-year-old Emma Wealthy, Ultimusa is built on the idea of timeless elegance — creating sophisticated yet versatile pieces designed to stand the test of time. Its debut release, a white cotton-linen midi dress with delicate contrast buttons, has already attracted attention online for its classic silhouette and enduring appeal.

What sets Ultimusa apart isn’t just its design philosophy. Every campaign has been shot across Northamptonshire, from historic buildings to scenic landscapes, in collaboration with local creative agency Tia Dang Studios. For Emma, championing her hometown is just as important as showcasing the clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud to highlight the natural beauty and historic character of Northamptonshire in our campaigns,” said Emma. “I only wish more of the county’s landmarks were open to small businesses. Northamptonshire has so many stunning backdrops, but restrictions often make it difficult to gain access. As a small brand, it’s been a real challenge to find locations that welcome us.”

From rolling countryside to stately historic buildings, Northamptonshire offers elegant brands a diverse canvas for their campaigns.

Emma’s journey into fashion has been anything but conventional. After completing her first year of Chemical Engineering at university, she made the bold decision to drop out and pursue her ambitions independently — teaching herself how to build websites, run social media, and master the skills needed to grow a brand from the ground up. Inspired by the success of fellow Northamptonshire native and world-renowned fashion influencer Lydia Millen, Emma realised she too could carve out her own path in the industry.

“Growing up, I think people imagined I’d be the last person to branch out on my own,” Emma admitted. “But as I’ve got older, I’ve craved creative outlets, and Ultimusa has given me exactly that. It’s a way to share beautiful, meaningful creations with like-minded women. For me, Ultimusa is about helping everyday women feel elegant and confident in pieces that stand the test of time.”

Looking ahead, Emma plans to continue celebrating her county. Ultimusa’s next campaign will be shot in Northampton town centre, further establishing the brand as proudly rooted in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With free UK delivery, worldwide shipping, and more colourways soon to be revealed, Ultimusa is a local brand with global ambition — all while keeping Northamptonshire at its heart.

Readers can explore the debut dress at www.ultimusa.com or by following @Ultimusa on Instagram.