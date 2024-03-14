Northamptonshire entrepreneur celebrated at International Women’s Day House of Lords event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forming part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, the #iAlso100 champions the unique impact of multi-achieving female business owners, who lead purpose-driven businesses and support their communities along the way through volunteering, mentoring, and other community initiatives.

Rachel was named as one of ƒ:Entrepreneur’s ‘iAlso100’ this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, which has involved running a business alongside a roster of other responsibilities. She has been recognised for her outstanding contributions in mentoring women in the HR profession and supporting fellow female entrepreneurs. She is also actively involved in the local community, where she volunteers and holds Trustee and Non-Executive Director Board positions. Rachel's dedication to making a positive difference is further highlighted by her recent initiative of providing expert job support advice free of charge to residents in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel said, “"Attending the House of Lords event for International Women’s Day was a truly amazing experience. Being recognised alongside other inspiring female entrepreneurs is an honour. It confirms the impact of Haus of HR and the collective strength of women in business. The connections made, insightful discussions, and inspiring speeches have energised my commitment to pushing boundaries and contributing to the dynamic landscape of female entrepreneurship in the UK."

Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of HR

The event showcased the powerful contribution of female entrepreneurs to the UK economy, society, and communites. Rachel enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests which included a group of young female founders working with The Prince’s Trust. Grace Graham, Trust ambassador founder of WorkSpa also gave a powerful guest speech on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Delivered by Small Business Britain—the leading champion of small businesses in the UK—f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its eight year, the campaign reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite the challenges of the past years, with many scaling or starting new ventures.

“Women are starting businesses in greater numbers than ever and making an essential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

contribution to our economy, so it is vital that we celebrate and support this,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

“So much has been thrown at women running businesses over the past few years and they have fought back with impressive resilience. This event underlines the importance of

nurturing female entrepreneurship so it continues to flourish in the UK, playing a key role in

driving growth and recovery. It was fantastic to have amazing women like Rachel join us to recognise their special value and impact.”