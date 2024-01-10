Northamptonshire eco-manufacturer, Fill/Refill receives over £600k of financing from Metro Bank

Fill/ Refill, a Northamptonshire family-run manufacturer has received over £600k of financing from Metro Bank to help it achieve its aspirations to be the most responsible closed-loop maker and supplier in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fill/ Refill, a Northamptonshire family-run manufacturer has received over £600k of financing from Metro Bank to help it achieve its aspirations to be the most responsible closed-loop maker and supplier in the UK.

The pioneering, independent business formulates, designs and creates a range of eco-friendly body, hair, laundry & household cleaning products in returnable and refillable screen-printed glass bottles and bulk containers. They supply an impressive network of independent zero waste and refill stores around the UK and their products can also be found on rinse and return via the popular Milk & More platform. All Fill/Refill products are registered with the Vegan Trademark and Cruelty Free approved by Leaping Bunny. It is also a certified B corporation and members of 1% For The Planet, donating 1% of turnover to environmental causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal with Metro Bank is made up of a £600k invoice finance facility, a 50k overdraft and business credit cards.

Fill/Refill

Phillip Kalli, Founder at Fill/Refill commented:

“When we were looking for a bank, it was really important for us to find a team of people who could not only help us out with everything we might need as a business customer but also shared our commitment to the environment. We’re a manufacturer with a pretty unusual model and we wanted the option of invoice financing, alongside regular business banking facilities. Metro Bank were able to support all our idiosyncratic requests. Most of all, we were looking for people that believed in what we are doing, with people who listened to our story and got as excited about what we do as we are!”

Tom Kitching, Business Development Director at Metro Bank commented: