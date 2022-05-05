A Northamptonshire distillery has launched a new whisky that is made using sustainable methods.

Wharf Distillery based in Towcester has launched a new whisky called ‘Solstice’, which is only put into cask on either the summer or winter solstice.

The new product is also made using sustainable methods to make sure nothing is wasted.

Laurence Conisbee and Alice Warren.

Laurence Conisbee founder and owner of Wharf Distillery said: “Starting with four types of malted barley, we slowly ferment the wort with special yeasts before triple distilling on our copper pots and then resting in an 55L ex-Madeira cask for three-and-a-half years.

“Every stage is designed to optimise flavour and aroma.

“Thanks to the Madeira cask, our whisky has a rich sweetness to it, with some added honey and toffee notes and a slight hint of smokiness.

“The used barley isn’t simply chucked away.

The new whisky.

“We deliver it to a local farm where it’s used as pig feed, ensuring that nothing we use goes to waste.”

On top of the sustainable production methods, Wharf Distillery is also a member of Greenpark and is an ‘Earth Positive Business’.

Since June 2021, Wharf Distillery has planted 491 trees, saved 264 bottles and offset 0.06 tonnes of C02 gas.

Director of Wharf Distillery Alice Warren added: “We’re committed to ensuring we leave the world a better place for future generations to come.

“And whilst the changes we’ve made so far might only be small, every sustainable choice made is a step in the right direction.”