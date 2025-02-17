Northamptonshire developer highlights apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week

Following National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes is highlighting its positive work to support local employment, skills and training by creating new apprenticeship roles to develop talent across Northamptonshire.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Apprenticeship Week is a celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprentices across the country.

Throughout its 18 years, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A current apprentice at David Wilson Homes is 19-year-old Alan Wilson, who is developing his skills in Bricklaying. Alan currently works at David Wilson Homes’ Overstone Gate development in Northamptonshire.

DWSM - SGB-19476 - Alan Wilson on site at Overstone Gate

When asked about his position, Alan said: “When looking for an apprenticeship, I always had David Wilson Homes in mind. It is a huge company and I knew I could learn so much here.

“Currently I spend a full working week on site learning on the job, with a block week at college once or twice a term. Thanks to the amazing team at Overstone Gate, I have already developed so much as a bricklayer and can’t wait to grow even more.”

Alan is part of a team creating a new community at the Stratford Drive development, where residents can benefit from a range of amenities like shops, pubs and cafes, along with a brand-new school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

DWSM - SGB-19452 - Apprentice bricklayer Alan Wilson

Matthew Johnson, Construction Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The construction industry is continuing to grow and this is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join a market leading company.

“As one of the country’s top developers we are absolutely committed to developing raw talent and I believe that we have a duty to provide apprenticeship opportunities.”