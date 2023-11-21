Northamptonshire developer awarded for response to climate crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Midlands housing developer has received national award recognition for its response to climate change.

Northamptonshire-based Cora were crowned winners of the Just Transition Award at the Edie Net-Zero Awards in London on Wednesday, November 15.

The award recognises businesses making strides in their journey to becoming net zero, with Cora having set targets to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 ahead of its 2050 net zero ambitions.

As a profit-with-purpose housebuilder, Cora has invested heavily into green policies – including its Grow Local programme, which allocates procurement preferences to smaller suppliers within a 50-mile radius of its developments.

It also recycled 96% (374 tonnes) of construction waste in 2021 while planting more than 9,000 trees and shrubs on its sites.

Luke Simmons, Manging Director of Cora, said: “At Cora we are dedicated to creating amazing places – and we can't do that without having a key focus on the environment.

“All of us have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint and take steps to building a greener world.

“We are thrilled to receive recognition for our hard work with this prestigious award.”

Judges also commended Cora for its use of solar energy to power its compounds and for plans to use off-site construction for 80% of home completions by 2025.

Research is continuing into innovative waste water heat recovery systems for its homes, with a target set to stop the installation of fossil fuel heating systems.

This is not the first time Cora has been recognised for its environmental credentials, having also won a Gold Award for sustainability at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards earlier this year.

Luke was also named Climate Champion of the Year at the Unlock Net Zero Live Awards.

Luke added: “We are continuing to show the industry the benefits of prioritising sustainability and our social responsibilities.

“The feedback we are receiving from our customers is incredible and stands testament to the quality of our homes.

“We will continue to innovate, improve and inspire others with our work in 2024.”