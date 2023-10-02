Northamptonshire ‘dedicated’ foot health practitioners are launching a new foot clinic at the Heart of the Shires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northamptonshire ‘dedicated’ foot health practitioners are launching a new foot clinic next week at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre.

With more than 30 years of expertise in health care, Vicky Cooper, 44, and Nina Tobin, 48, are set to offer a wide range of foot and healthcare services at Sole at Heart.

Nina said: “Sole at Heart clinic offers specialised foot health services. We are foot health practitioners with a long history of care and health backgrounds and our passion is to make a difference to your foot health care and foot issues. We bring a wide breadth of knowledge and treatment skills.”

The new foot clinic is opening its doors next Monday at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre.

Vicky and Nina met at a mutual friend's birthday celebration while they were both training to be foot health practitioners.

“It was like it was meant to be. We became very good friends. It was like fate brought us together,” said Vicky.

Vicky grew up with her disabled dad, who was hit by a car and required lifelong leg and foot care. She formerly worked at the Abbey House Surgery, where she treated leg ulcers and realised she had a passion for leg and foot care.

In 2020, she founded Foot Harmony, a mobile business that provided foot care to residents who were confined to their homes.

“I set it up because I realised there was a gap in the market for elderly clients that couldn’t get foot care.

“It developed quite quickly. It’s a strong business. I’m very much married to my job, people say to me,” said Vicky.

Nina had her own business, All Aspects Care, which provided personal care to residents in Daventry and the surrounding villages.

Vicky and Nina retrained as foot health practitioners in 2020. Vicky, a single mother with two children, realised she needed a clinic as her mobile company grew swiftly.

Vicky said: “We’re very dedicated to patient care and meeting the public’s needs. We’ve got their best interest. It’s my passion.”

Residents are invited to the new business's opening event on Monday, October 9, with the Mayor in attendance from 2pm.

“We’re not judgemental, we’re very friendly and approachable, and we both provide the best care possible to our patients. I’ve got a very good support network as well,” said Vicky.

The foot health practitioners offer services such as warm wax therapy, nail cutting, reduction, and reconstruction, fungal nail treatment, verruca, corn, callous, and hard cracked skin treatments.

“I am the only one in the Daventry area who offers the Onyfix nail braising. It comes from abroad and has only recently been launched in England in the last 12 months. It’s a good treatment for people who have ingrown or involuted toenails,” said Vicky.

In the future, people will be able to visit Sole at Heart to have their cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure levels examined.

“We need to have healthy blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol to keep our feet healthy,” said Vicky.

Nina said: “As part of our commitment to safe and complete services, we also undertake a full health assessment before treatment and then review when necessary and annually.”