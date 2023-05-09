Northamptonshire couple up and move to France to start a new fishing adventure!

Nigel and Jo Barber, from Irthlingborough, have moved to the south west of France to take on a new venture running fishing lakes and a holiday destination! Nigel, the previous owner of Don Miller's bakery in Wellingborough has always had a love for fishing and dreamt of owning his own fishing lakes. Jo has always dreamed of moving to France so this seemed like a perfect opportunity, and why not?

The two fishing lakes, just south of Limoges in Poumeroux, are in the most tranquil location with private chalets for each lake and being able to host up to 12 people at once this journey isn't for the faint hearted. Nigel and Jo along with fellow anglers, Julianne and Dean, have embarked on many fishing holidays to the south of France over the past 10 years with some holidays even being to this very location. You could say they knew what they were getting themselves into.

The Kingfisher lake is enclosed by a wild wood, housing so much wildlife from a constant cuckoo to bats and all the other creepy crawlies, not to mention what is lurking below the water. Full of carp and catfish the anglers can experience a range of fishing here whilst being immersed in a tranquil bit of France.

Lac Lucie Carp France Fishing

Lac Lucie is a little smaller but there is something about the way the sun hits the lake that just makes you feel at peace. Far away from the city buzz the air is clear and this is a great location to fish or just to get away from everyday life.

Both chalets have their own plunge pools and with local villages, towns and Limoges a little further away this makes for a perfect holiday location for all.

For fishing you can't get better. These lakes opened in 1999 and this is one of the first carp fishing destinations in the south west of France. Some of the carp are over 60lbs and there are catfish up to 150lbs and the bait is made fresh on site. The special recipe boilies are made with locally sourced ingredients including fresh free range eggs and are rolled regularly so our fish can always have fresh bait. Spicy fish and maple syrup flavouring are used to help you lure the fish in... they love it!

Nigel has a background in baking, having previously owned Don Millers Bakery in the Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough. So creating the dough for boilies and using a mixer is reigniting skills he has had for years. Nigel retired 3 years ago and has occupied his time by golfing, walking the dog, looking after his grand children, having a pint or two and... fishing. This meant when the opportunity came moving to France seemed like a good idea. He can still walk the dog, fish and have a pint or two! Although missing the grandkids his new fishery owner role keeps him plenty occupied and active as Scarlett and Mason would!

Maisie in the bluebells

Having only just retired Jo has had a long career in the health and social care industry, working as a nurse and home care manager for many years. Caring is Jo's cup of tea, she can host and make even the fishiest of fishermen feel welcome! With her background in care she has the ideal customer service expertise to host everyone.

Puppy Maisie used to love sitting on the back of the sofa watching the cul-de-sac but now she has a few more acres to keep guard of! She is loving living by the lakes and playing ball with the anglers and now she resides on a sun lounger... we think she has adjusted perfectly.

Located in Poumeroux with plenty to do in the surrounding areas the new adventure is well underway!

If any of their Northamptonshire neighbours would like to visit, the books are open and they would love to see you! Please like and share their page so this can make their dreams come true!

Morning walks

Kingfisher Lake fishing

Kingfisher Lake Carp France Fishing