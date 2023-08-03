Northamptonshire could lose seven more high street shops as Wilko on brink of collapse

A national retailer, which has seven stores in Northamptonshire, has announced it is on the brink of collapse.

Wilko has 400 branches across the UK and is known for its everyday home essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (August 3), the company said it had filed a "notice of intention" to potentially appoint administrators. This comes after the company cut 400 jobs last year in a bid to save the struggling firm.

According to national media, Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said the company would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business. He said the firm would work quickly to find a solution. Wilko did not comment on if jobs are at risk, but if the company goes bust and all branches shut, 12,000 jobs would be lost.