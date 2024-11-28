Northamptonshire company wins top accolade at the 2024 UK Employee Ownership awards

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan wins prestigious ‘Employee Owner of the Year’ award at the 2024 UK Employee Ownership awards

Northamptonshire based The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan are proud to announce that Tracey Calderwood has won Employee Owner of the Year at the prestigious 2024 UK Employee Ownership Awards (eoa).

These national awards recognise excellence within businesses and individuals who drive effective employee ownership practices and empower employee owners to unlock great impacts.

The Employee Owner of the Year award celebrates an individual within the company, irrespective of their seniority or role in the business, who is a true champion of employee ownership and has done the most to develop and promote employee ownership inside their business and beyond.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, the Corby based food manufacturer and direct sales company, employs over 190 and 2024 has seen them celebrate their 40th year. The 1:1 Diet plan is sold exclusively through a network of over 6000 consultants based not only in the UK but also across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Tracey Calderwood, who is employed as Manufacturing Manager, has been a dedicated Stakeholder Trustee for seven years, championing employee ownership and company culture by keeping her team of 90 employee Stakeholders engaged through initiatives like morning energisers, weekly reflections, and the first-ever factory tour for all employee Stakeholders' families. As Chair of the Charity Committee, Tracey leads fundraising and health and safety projects, embodying core values with creativity and commitment.

Chris McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of The 1:1 Diet, said: “It is a fantastic achievement for Tracey to win this award. Her dedication to the business, to employee ownership, but most importantly to her colleagues, is second to none, and for that to have been recognised through these award makes me very proud. These were the most competitive eoa awards ever, so for Tracey to win it shows just how significant her contribution to the business has been. We are all very proud of her.”

James De La Vingne, Chief Executive Officer of The eoa said: “Congratulations to Tracey on being crowned the Employee Owner of the Year. Your personal role as a catalyst for developing an employee ownership advantage in your business shone through from a pool of exceptionally high calibre entries we received this year, contributing to your business contributing great employee ownerships impacts.”

Tracey Calderwood comments on her pride at receiving the award: “Being part of a company which has passion, energy, resilience, innovation and teamwork at its core is an honour and I am beyond proud to have received this award. Employee Ownership is more than a company structure, it's a mindset and a way of life and one which is compelling once you start. I cannot think of a better professional home to be within.”