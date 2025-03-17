Northamptonshire company awarded UK’s Best Workplaces recognition

EVOLVE Advice has been officially named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The educational visits advisory service, based in Long Buckby, achieved a place in the top 100 best UK small workplaces in recognition of its high levels of employee satisfaction and positive working culture.

Companies earn a place on the UK Best Workplaces list by achieving the highest scores in Trust Index employee survey responses and Culture Audit submissions, evaluated by Great Place To Work.

EVOLVE Advice achieved the coveted Great Place To Work mark in November 2024, with outstanding results:

The EVOLVE Advice team

100% of employees at EVOLVE Advice Ltd say it is a great place to work, compared to 54% of employees at a typical UK based company.

100% say you can count on people to cooperate.

100% say people here are willing to give extra to get the job done.

Employees spoke of their pride to work at EVOLVE Advice and how they felt part of a strong team. They welcomed perks such as health insurance, quality coffee and ‘too sunny to go to work’ days but the main drivers of employee satisfaction were being part of a business with integrity, being included, and a supportive team with shared responsibility.

Jake Wiid, Director and Founder at EVOLVE Advice says: “Being named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces is an amazing achievement and I want to thank everyone at EVOLVE Advice for earning this incredible recognition.

“We’re excited to be listed in the top 100 Best Workplaces, but this is just the beginning. Using insights from the GPTW Trust Index™ survey, we’re able to identify our strengths and areas for improvement, helping us to continue to put team wellbeing and satisfaction at the heart of what we do”.

EVOLVE Advice achieved a place in the top 100 UK small businesses list

“Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness a growing number of organisations earn a spot on our UK’s Best Workplaces™ List”, said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK. “We’ve seen an increase yet again in Trust Index scores which means the bar has been raised and this accreditation is a significant and tremendous accomplishment.

“The UK’s Best Workplaces all excel in creating consistently great experiences for all employees through fostering high levels of trust, pride and camaraderie. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating cultures where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive and caring environment. Congratulations to EVOLVE Advice for achieving a place on our 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces™ List."

About EVOLVE Advice

EVOLVE Advice provides educational visits, advice and guidance to almost 4,000 schools and educational settings in the UK and overseas. Their experienced advisers also train teachers and school staff to help them deliver safe and memorable educational visits, supporting trips for over 5.5 million children and young people in 2024.

EVOLVE Advice was established in 2017, it is based in Long Buckby, Northamptonshire.