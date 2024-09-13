Northamptonshire Co-founder and Director is thrilled to receive a BBC Make a Difference award

Lynn Hinch of ABILITY has been awarded the BBC Great Neighbour award for her years of hard work and dedication to the community providing a lifeline, affordable bus service that is open to all in West Northamptonshire and North Oxfordshire.

Director, Lynn said: “It is extremely rewarding delivering a bus service that is open to everyone. I would personally like to thank our wonderful team of office staff and drivers for all their hard work. And a special thank you to our wonderful passengers who we would be lost without.”

“I collected the award, but it is for everyone!“

ABILITY is far more than a bus service, supporting community groups, people struggling to reach employment, essential services and younger generations reach further education and recreation.

Members regard the service as a lifeline and when asked what it means to them so many quoted the word “freedom”.

“Lynn thoroughly deserves this award” said Nigel Co-Director and Founder of ABILITY.

Lynn is at the heart of ABILITY and is very passionate and determined to give something back to the community. What started as a small project has grown into a lifeline service for all.

Do you struggle with transport and live in the West Northants area? Contact ABILITY