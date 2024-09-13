Northamptonshire Co-founder and Director is thrilled to receive a BBC Make a Difference award
Director, Lynn said: “It is extremely rewarding delivering a bus service that is open to everyone. I would personally like to thank our wonderful team of office staff and drivers for all their hard work. And a special thank you to our wonderful passengers who we would be lost without.”
“I collected the award, but it is for everyone!“
ABILITY is far more than a bus service, supporting community groups, people struggling to reach employment, essential services and younger generations reach further education and recreation.
Members regard the service as a lifeline and when asked what it means to them so many quoted the word “freedom”.
“Lynn thoroughly deserves this award” said Nigel Co-Director and Founder of ABILITY.
Lynn is at the heart of ABILITY and is very passionate and determined to give something back to the community. What started as a small project has grown into a lifeline service for all.
Do you struggle with transport and live in the West Northants area? Contact ABILITY
