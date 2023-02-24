A mental health support charity has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Mind Northamptonshire provides counselling and various workshops as well as education and learning opportunities for individuals completing professional qualifications in social care, counselling, and psychotherapy.

The donation from the Amazon in Daventry will go towards providing group activities and classes for service users in the town.

The Amazon fulfillment centre

Katy Donnelly from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity for the donation. She said: “Mind Northamptonshire is an important charity in our community that helps many people here in Daventry and across the county. It’s great that Amazon is supporting Mind with this donation.”

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added: “The services provided by Mind Northamptonshire are a lifeline for many people in our community, and we are pleased to support the charity’s staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Fundraising and communications lead at Northamptonshire Mind Nick Tite said: “Thank you to David and the team at Amazon for this donation - it’ll help our work with people in need of mental health support across the community.”

Mind Northampton received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.