Northamptonshire charity gifted food items by homebuilder
Northampton Hope Centre supports people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including hardship, homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as giving practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves.
The developer, which is based in Northampton, asked its employees to collect items during December to donate to the charity’s Food Club.
The Food Club is for anyone facing hardship, and the charity provides a long-term solution to support those that are struggling.
Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “2023 was a particularly challenging year, with the number of people we support reaching new records. We rely heavily on business and public support to keep up with the huge demands we’re facing.
“The items donated by Barratt Homes meant people struggling at Christmas could afford a meal and keep up with essential bills, we are so thankful there are businesses and people in the local community willing to help us at such a critical time.”
The donation included items such as beans, soup, pasta, rice, biscuits, toilet roll, baby wipes, and much more.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to see how our staff got involved in this collection for Northampton Hope Centre.
“We hope this donation will help the charity with its Food Club, and benefit those in need this winter.”
