Charities in Northamptonshire are being invited to bid for a helping hand as homebuilder, Miller Homes, pledges to donate £10,000 through its Community Fund to good causes across the region this year. Local charities, community groups and other organisations across Northamptonshire are encouraged to apply to the first of two funding rounds due to take place in 2023. The housebuilder, which is delivering new homes in Duston, has introduced a regional community fund to help local grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the East Midlands.

Applications for the first round of funding open on Wednesday 22nd March and will close on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Last year, 10 good causes across the East Midlands benefitted from the Community Fund, including primary schools, Scout groups and sports clubs.

Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the Miller Homes Community Fund

Harpole Primary School, near Northampton, received a £350 donation from Miller Homes towards updating its outdoor play equipment, which had fallen into disrepair.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “We are committed to building communities, in addition to building homes, and have developed a Community Fund to support local projects that promote education, wellbeing, physical activity and the environment. “Northamptonshire benefits from a large number of small local charities and community groups that deliver great opportunities in these areas and are in need of additional financial support.

“These groups are undertaking vital work, from supporting children with medical or education needs to encouraging outdoor activities, so we are keen to help as many of these organisations as we can through our Community Fund.

“We would encourage local groups across the region to get in touch and let us know how we can help them improve their facilities or support a greater number of local people with their services.”

Applications for the first round of funding close on Wednesday 3rd May, after which donations up to a maximum of £2,000 will be awarded to the successful applicants. To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund

A second round of funding will open for applications in September.

