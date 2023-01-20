Northamptonshire businesses given their say in survey being launched at prominent business event

Organisations from across the county will be given their say on local business affairs through a survey which will be officially launched at this year’s Your Business Expo.

The Wellingborough & East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce joined forces with Business Times, which is organising the event, to create the survey investigating the state of business affairs in Northamptonshire.

Business owners will be given the opportunity to complete the survey at the free-to-attend Your Business Expo 2023 which takes place on February 8, 10am-3pm at Hangar One, Sywell Aerodrome near Northampton.

Scan the QR code to complete the survey

Chamber president Pritesh Ganatra will be on hand at the event to speak to business owners. He said: “We are excited to attend Your Business Expo for the launch of the survey. I look forward to networking with and meeting attendees who also have a passion for helping and encouraging local business to succeed.”

Those completing the survey will be asked to provide insight into topics such as margins and profits, digital transformation, hybrid working and sustainability. The deadline for completing the survey will be Friday, March 17, at 6pm.

Pritesh added: “The survey will paint us an image of the state of businesses in Northamptonshire and the outcomes will help guide the future of business in our area towards success and continued economic stability.”

Your Business Expo Northamptonshire aims to bring the Northamptonshire business community together to reach, engage and connect, giving delegates the opportunities to generate leads, strengthen relations, raise their profile and network.

Anyone involved in the world of business is invited to attend the event which will also offer seminars with guest speakers and workshops with industry professionals.

Martin Lewis-Stevenson, director of Business Times publisher Lunar Publishing said: “Our events are for the entire business community from charities, local councils, educational institutions and membership organisations to start-ups, sole traders and SMEs. Everyone is welcome to exhibit or visit Your Business Expo.”

If you are unable to attend the event, you can complete the survey by scanning the QR code above or by visiting: https://bit.ly/3wgqTFo

Find out more about Your Business Expo Northamptonshire here: https://yourbusinessexpo.co.uk/exhibit/exhibit-northamptonshire/

