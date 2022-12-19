Northamptonshire business volunteers hundreds of hours of support for children's charity

Panther Logistics team members volunteered hours of effort to help create hundreds of fun-filled activity boxes to be delivered to seriously ill or disabled children as part of its ongoing support for the logistics company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Dozens of big-hearted Panther employees volunteered to help with a bumper box-filling mission for Over The Wall, which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK.

Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person and Panther’s productive packing participants, led by Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics, ensured hundreds of activity boxes were filled for youngsters who will take part in the virtual camps.

Lewis Harmes, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Over The Wall, said: “We had a brilliant day at Panther Logistics’ head office assembling activity boxes for our Camp in the Cloud winter programme. These virtual camps are vital as they enable us to bring the magic of camp to seriously ill children across the UK during the colder months when residential camp is not running.

“Panther understood the importance of this, and we had more volunteers than we could ever have hoped for. This allowed us to make amazing progress; completing 1/3 of the year’s activity packs in a single day!

“This is an amazing feat and couldn’t have been achieved without the help of Panther Logistics, who not only helped to transport the materials but gave up their time to support our charity. This will ensure that our campers are able to take part in all our fun-filled activities this winter and we are extremely grateful for the Panther teams’ continued support.”

Alongside the prolific packing project, Panther Logistics provided their support by transporting all the materials for the activity box filling session from the charity’s Havant HQ to Panther’s Northampton depot.

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics, said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to help the charity create these amazing activity boxes for the children who won’t be able to attend the camps in person.