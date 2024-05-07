Northamptonshire business raises £3,000 to support local lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PPG Coatings Services in Daventry, Northamptonshire has raised £3,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

PPG Coatings Services are an industry leader in protective coating applications, serving over 900 customers throughout the United States and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023 the Daventry facility chose the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as their charity of the year – as voted for by the employees. PPG Coatings Services agreed to match the total amount the employees raised, helping to keep the lifesaving charity available in Northamptonshire and further afield.

PPG Coatings Services

The employees raised just over £1,500 for the lifesaving charity by holding bake offs, raffles, BBQ’s and bake sales, which were predominantly ran by both Dallas Young, Quality Manager and Sharron Morris, a Cleaner. PPG then doubled the amount raised to £3,000 helping the charity to continue delivering pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at PPG and especially both Dallas and Sharron who went out of their way to make sure the fundraising events were a success,” said Chris Mather, Operations Manager.

“Together we are helping the charity to continue their lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield and are delighted to have raised an amazing £3,000 to support this lifesaving local charity,” he expressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire, said: “On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to everyone at PPG Coatings Services for helping to raise vital funds to support our lifesaving missions.”

“Without the support from the local community and businesses we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions and give people the best chance of survival and recovery,” she added.