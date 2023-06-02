Northamptonshire business raises more than £20,000 to support lifesaving charity

Linnell Bros Ltd are one of the UK’s longest established Timber Merchants and have been running for more than 140 years. Over the past twelve years Linnell Bros have amazingly raised over £20,000, helping to make 13 lifesaving missions possible in Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield.

A fundraising dinner was held by Linnell Bros, raising a total of £2,775 and will help to fund more lifesaving missions by the frontline service which operates 24/7, 365 days per year – bringing their fantastic total raised to £22,937.19.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Linnell Bros

Jeff Shrimpton, Shop Manager and John Linnell, Managing Director said:

“Living in a rural area we know how important it is for someone in need to be treated as quickly as possible. The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance can be on scene and provide the vital pre-hospital care as quickly as possible.”

“We personally know people who have benefitted from this lifesaving service and we will continue to share the importance of this charity with as many people in the local community as we can,” they added.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“I’m blown away with the amazing support Linnell Bros have given us over the past eleven years and the funds they have raised will help to make 13 missions possible in Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely entirely on donations from local businesses and communities. This support means the vital service can continue to save more lives.”

The charity is celebrating 20 years of providing lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, developing over the years into the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care it is today. To help the charity mark this momentous milestone and support it so its missions can continue, why not visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.

