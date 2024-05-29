Northamptonshire business named HR Consultancy Firm of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towcester-based HR consultancy - Haus of HR are proud to have been awarded the prestigious title of “HR Consultancy Firm of the Year 2023/24” in the Central England Prestige Awards!

A spokesperson said this award recognises their "outstanding contributions to the field of human resources and its unwavering commitment to excellence in HR consultancy".

The selection process was rigorous and highly competitive, with numerous firms evaluated based on their innovation, client service, and overall impact on the industry. Haus of HR stood out for its exceptional dedication to transforming HR practices and delivering tailored solutions that drive organisational success.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition,” said Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of HR. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We strive to provide our clients with the highest level of service and innovative HR strategies that meet the unique needs of their businesses. Being named HR Consultancy Firm of the Year is a significant milestone for us and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in our industry.”

Prestige Award Winner

"We consistently demonstrate our expertise in various HR fields, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance management, and organisational and leadership development. Our client-centric approach and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends have earned us a reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to enhance their HR capabilities.