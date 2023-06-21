Dr Russell Sharp with the black grass plants sent in by local farmers

Eutrema’s approach is to look harness the natural biology of the weed and use it against it to fight it in a more natural way where resistance will not be an issue. They have established the Black Grass Biology Group which will bring together farmers from all over the country to pool resources and develop the biological solution together.

Managing Director of Eutrema, Dr Russell Sharp said ‘although in its very early stages, the project is really exciting as it could lead to a new weapon for farmers in the fight against this pernicious weed. We are actively seeking farmers to sign up to the new group.’

Eutrema are located in a renowned black grass hot spot, with many fields around Daventry playing host to more black grass plants in them than wheat or barley!

If your farm is currently suffering from visit the link below to join the Black Grass Biology Group: