Sole trader, Liam Matthews, used the closure of commercial construction sites as time to undertake courses and exams; gaining further skills in plastering and home renovation.

He bravely set up Matthews Interior Solutions during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and the 39th week of his fiancées pregnancy! With three young children relying on him, he knew it had to work.

Using the power of social media and word of mouth, Liam Matthews effectively promotes his business throughout Northamptonshire. You’ll find an abundance of photographs and customer reviews on the business’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/matthewsinteriorsolutions

Liam Matthews and his family

The business is going from strength to strength with a specialism in media walls. Liam Matthews provides a personal service that designs bespoke media walls incorporating televisions, electric fires, colouring changing up lighters and storage. Perfect for watching England bring it home during this year’s World Cup!